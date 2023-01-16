GREENVILLE, SC. (WSPA) – Across the Upstate, people came together to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

In Greenville, several businesses partnered for the day of service.

“I hope it inspires all the children and the adults to strive to always do better and to just give,” Tamara Johnson said. “If it’s just one act of kindness, just do something.”

The day began with a message on the importance of the celebration, along with acknowledging Dr. King’s life and accomplishments.

Church Without Walls, Find Great People, Coldwell Banker Caine, Spinx, and Greenville Pediatric Dentistry all took part, providing meals, school supplies, sporting goods, and more.

“It is really amazing, the turnout,” Coldwell Banker Caine EVP Jane Harrisson Fisher said. “Everyone came out to be a part of it. It really just bringing happiness and everyone coming together on this MLK day. I think it is a great opportunity for us all to get together and remember those who came before us.”

The day highlighted opportunity and love. Something that those who came out to participate in the day of service hope to see more of.

“Just people getting along,” Greenville Church Without Walls Associate Pastor Tarina Tolbert said. “Loving one another, building together, there are so many opportunities here in Greenville, Greenville County and surrounding areas that we can grow and learn and love one another together.”

As many were embracing the opportunity to take an active role in improving their communities, organizers hope that MLK’s example is a call to action every day.