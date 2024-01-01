SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Powerball drawing on Monday has some folks looking to kick off the new year as millionaire. It’s been weeks since there’s been a jackpot winner and now it stands at record level at $810 million.

Some folks in the Upstate are hoping to ring in the New Year with the winning ticket.

“As a matter of fact, I bought four of them,” Spartanburg resident, DJ Lennie, said. “I purchased four because I feel like it is better to purchase four than two.”

If someone hits every number on Monday’s Powerball, they could be walking away with an estimated cash pay out of more than $408 million.

“One ticket will get you out of the hole.. one good ticket will change your whole life,” Lennie said.

But not everyone is choosing to buy a ticket.

“I will play the pick three, one and a thousand chances to hit the odds, when the odds are getting too high it just pushes me away,” said Bo Goings.

Bradly Auten is also deterred by the odds of winning.

“That’s a pretty big number but I don’t have the best luck to be honest with you, I don’t think I would have a chance, so I don’t even waste the time or money,” he said.

But what is agreed on is what all that cash can buy you.

“Oh yeah, a Mercedes Benz all the way,” Lennie said. “If I won that money, I think about the homeless people on the street, I would build some apartments for them.”

Goings would spend it more modestl.

“I would actually go on a cruise or something and enjoy a good vacation, but I wouldn’t go out buying 10-15 cars,” Goings said.

And if the winning ticket is purchased in Spartanburg County on Monday those not playing might have some regret.

“I would say god dog, I should have bought one, I should have done it should have bite the bullet and pulled the trigger, but I didn’t,” Goings said.

And if someone does ends up winning, Goings advice is simple: “Don’t tell nobody.”

Lottery officials said the jackpot ranks at the fifth largest in Powerball history.