GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate restaurant announced Sunday that they will be moving out of downtown Greenville and to a new location.

Popular Upstate restaurant, Smoke on the Water, made a post to its Facebook announcing that after 20 years, the restaurant will be leaving downtown Greenville.

The restaurant shared how they have loved being a part of the community and hope to continue to do so at their new location off of Pelham Road and I-85.

The last day the downtown location will be open is March 24. The community has been invited to raise a glass to the end of one era and the beginning of a new season for the establishment.

The restaurant says to stay tuned for information on the grand reopening and reminds the community that the new location will provide the same food, atmosphere and experience with better parking, live music and easier accessibility for the Greenville community.

To read the full announcement, click here.