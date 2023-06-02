GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate restaurant chain has been forced to pay more than $567,000 in back pay after federal officials said they failed to pay hundreds of workers for overtime.

The U.S. Department of Labor said six Tipsy Taco locations around the Upstate failed to pay the half-time premium to cooks, servers, and bar employees for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The Labor Department said they also failed to keep accurate records for employees.

More than $567,000 in back wages was recovered for 215 workers, the department said.

“Overtime violations are common in the restaurant industry, but they shouldn’t be,” said Jamie Benefiel, a Wage and Hour District Director for the Department of Labor. “There are more than enough resources available to employers to help them understand their obligations to employees under the law.”

The Tipsy Taco locations which were investigated by the Labor Department include restaurants in Greenville, Greer, Simpsonville, and Easley.