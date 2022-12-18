ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away.

Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago.

Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday.

Gomez never stopped working and was actively involved in the restaurants according to the restaurant. They said Gomez “touched so many lives and built these restaurants with his bare hands.”

Gomez’s services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Simpsonville.

All ‘Papa’s & Beer’ locations in the Upstate will be closed on Thursday to honor the owner.