ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – A road in Anderson County will be closed for several hours.

According to West Pelzer Fire Department, a Hummer struck several utility poles on Main Street in West Pelzer.

The occupants of the Hummer jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene according to firefighters.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported. The road from Palmetto Road to Highway 20 is closed.

West Pelzer Fire Department said they are on the scene at this time.