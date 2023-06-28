SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – We’ve had beautiful weather lately, but the heavy rains from last week are still wreaking havoc in the Upstate.

In Simpsonville, one neighborhood’s road has disappeared into a sinkhole.

Barricades are up on Willow Branch Drive. City leaders believe the damage was caused by heavy rains from recent storms. 7NEWS spoke with neighbors who said they are taking detours and are worried about everyone’s safety.

“I mean, that is unacceptable,” said neighbor, Debbie Gould.

Simpsonville City Administrator Dianna Gracely said the recent water overflowed the culvert and pipe under the road, causing it collapse.

“It is the city’s responsibility to maintain safe and passable streets, that are city streets,” she said.

The city is working as fast as possible to fix the street.

“We started working on our U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permitting, we’ve ordered materials, we’re waiting on a contractor to schedule to come do the work,” stated Gracely.

Neighbors said it takes longer to get home now.

“The backup on the road to get here, from the other end of Davenport, it took 30 minutes when it’s a 2-minute drive,” said Amelia Hall, who lives in the area.

“It’s getting to be aggravating already to make the long detour around,” said neighbor, Judy Cockrum.

Safety is a huge concern, especially for children who like to play in the neighborhood.

“We’ve had some bikes riding their bikes through here, it’s not safe, there’s no light around here at night,” said Louise Plaster, who lives close by.

“The safest thing to do is to have that repaired as quickly as possible and that’s what we’re doing,” said Gracely.

“Somebody is going to come down here at night, there’s no streetlights, and somebody is going to come down here at night, a kid on a bike and think ooh, I can get around there. He’s going to end up in there,” said Gould.

People who have been in the area for decades said the creek is notorious for flooding.

“I’ve actually seen the water so high that it took up half their yard before. So, when I saw this, I just was not surprised at all,” stated Hall.

“We pay our taxes, and the city needs to do something about it,” said Gould.

“I know it’s not going to be a quick fix, but we hope it’s soon,” said Cockrum.

Gracely said the city anticipates all the repairs will be done in around 4 weeks. In the meantime, they encourage everyone to stay away from the barricades.

She said the city has repair money in the budget for things like this. If the project costs more than the budget, she said they will still fix the road.