LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman arrested Monday in connection with a homicide in Pickens County was, just one month earlier, deemed by deputies as the victim in an Spartanburg County road rage shooting.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nicole Heape is now behind bars, accused of murder.

Deputies said Heape was arrested and charged on Monday for the death of 31-year-old Kennedy Drayton.

You may recall back in February the story of a road rage shooting in Spartanburg County.

Heape and Drayton, her fiancé at the time, shared an exclusive interview with 7NEWS recalling the moments leading up to the encounter.

“This has traumatized me so much to the point that, I work full time and I run my own business full time. I am terrified to drive. I am just too scared to drive and I still have this bullet in my leg,” said Nicole Heape during a February 18th interview.

45-year-old Gregory Price is behind bars facing the penalties of that shooting. He was given no bond by a Magistrate Court Judge in February.

“You never know who has been having a bad day and is going to take it out on you,” said Heape while recovering in the hospital.

On Monday, Pickens County deputies responded to a shooting in Liberty where they said they found Drayton dead at his home with a single gunshot wound. Deputies said Heape claimed the shooting was self-defense.

“We have good detectives who can really a lot of times tell if it’s true or if it’s a lie,” said Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Heape was arrested after she confessed to killing Drayton following an argument at his home.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Heape is currently being held at the Pickens County Detention Center under no bond.

7 NEWS reached out to the Spartanburg County solicitor’s office. They were unable to comment at that time, however said while it is uncommon to see victims act out following an initial case, it is not completely unprecedented.