SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County road will be reconfigured as part of the project to replace bridges along Business 85.

Buffington Road will soon become a dead-end access road and will no longer be accessible from Business 85.

Officials said the reconfiguration will happen June 19.

Once complete, Buffington Road along the north side of Business 85 will no longer connect to New Cut Road and will only be accessible from the Broadcast Drive intersection.

The Business 85 offramp to Buffington Road and Broadcast Drive will be removed.

The area will remain a construction zone until the bridge replacement project is complete in October.