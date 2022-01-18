Upstate roads clearing after snowstorm

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – As crews continue to clean Upstate roads of snow and ice, some people said they are glad to be behind the wheel again, after spending a few days at home.

“It feels refreshing because we were getting a little bit of cabin fever being cooped up in the house,” said Kristen Sutherland, an Upstate resident. “The snow was beautiful and we enjoyed it because we have property and we ran in it and played in it, but we were ready to come back downtown,” she said. “We love Greenville, so we come about once a week. So we were happy to get back out.”

Sutherland lives in Anderson County, and came to downtown Greenville on Tuesday to walk with her friend and their dogs.

“I was a little nervous when she first suggested the idea just because our back patio was still very icy and it was like an ice rink is what I told her, but I told her I would give it a try and see how it was once I left our driveway and everything was so cleared,” Sutherland said. “I had no worries at that point,” she said. “I didn’t really see any concerns for driving on the main roads. Now on the back roads, it might be a different story. I only had to tackle one back road which is the road we live off of and it was main roads and everything was very well done as far as cleaned up. So I don’t have any concerns for that,” Sutherland said.

The snow couldn’t keep Trent Palmer off the road. Palmer made the drive from another part of the state to get in on the action.

“I wanted to see snow. Where I’m from, we got no snow whatsoever, and I wanted to take a day to enjoy it,” Palmer said.

Melanie Lezama works at Blueberry Frog in downtown Greenville. Lezama said she was happy to see people out and about.

“It feels really nice because I felt like we were kind of in like a quarantine like in a mini quarantine, and so it feels really nice to be back out and open and seeing people, not being stuck at home anymore. “Yeah, there’s definitely been a lot more cars out today then the last few days,” Lezama said. “We were closed for three days.”

Claudia Nodal, a mother of two grade school kids essentially said the snow is a love-hate thing.

“Yeah, there’s a part of me that’s like oh gosh it’s going to be a little difficult because I am working half the day, but like I’m out of work now and now we’re going to have some fun and check out some the beauty of it,” Nodal said.

Since Greenville County Schools are now on an E-Learning day on Wednesday, Nodal said she’s a little frustrated. The district said it’s on an E-learning day due to ice and snow on roads surrounding majority of the schools, along with forecasts for extremely low temperatures overnight.

“I’m very lucky because I work from home in the medical field. So I get to be kind of there and not there, but for other parents, it must be really hard,” Nodal said. “Yeah, it is a little frustrating in a sense,” she said. “I think I would rather go to school in-person. I think she learns more and it’s just better for her social life,” Nodal said.

Overall, some said people said all of this is what comes with the season, adding that everyone should be careful with what’s left.

“It’s the winter you know. Cold brings freezing and you just got to be prepared, and be smart and pay attention to what you’re doing. That’s the biggest thing,” Palmer said. “I think some of the rural roads are going to be little bit iced over. I don’t think the main roads will be a big deal, but some of these side streets and stuff. Yeah, it’s still pretty wet out here, and it can get pretty sleek, I’d be careful out here,” Palmer said.

A Greenville County spokesperson said some shaded areas in rural communities are still problematic, but said the county will evaluate its roads by sunrise on Wednesday. The spokesperson said county maintained roads are secondary roads with many in rural areas, adding that many key roads are SCDOT’s or City of Greenville.