12 farms to participate in Upstate Farm Tour on June 13

PELZER S.C. (WSPA) – This Saturday, 12 farms will be helping others learn more about how food is grown and how to grow it on their own.

The Upstate Farm Tour is a free event that will be held on June 13 from 1-6 p.m. People will be able to visit any of the 12 farms to learn more about plants, animals and food.

The farms include:

Chattooga Belle Farm – 454 Damascus Church Road Long Creek, SC 29658

– 454 Damascus Church Road Long Creek, SC 29658 City Scape Winery – 589 Dunklin Bridge Road Pelzer, SC 29669

– 589 Dunklin Bridge Road Pelzer, SC 29669 Happy Critters Ranch – 664 Brock Road Honea Path, SC 29654

– 664 Brock Road Honea Path, SC 29654 Hurricane Creek Farms – 220 Moores Mill Road Pelzer, SC 29669

– 220 Moores Mill Road Pelzer, SC 29669 Louderbranch Farms – 244 Windy Hollow Road Walhalla, SC 29691

– 244 Windy Hollow Road Walhalla, SC 29691 Lucky Acres Farm – 1024 Milford Road Townville, SC 29689

– 1024 Milford Road Townville, SC 29689 Metts Organix – 921 Chipley Road Greenwood, SC 29646

– 921 Chipley Road Greenwood, SC 29646 Patient Wait Farms – 309 Trotter Road Piedmont, SC 29673

– 309 Trotter Road Piedmont, SC 29673 Possum Kingdom Kreamery – 520 Acker Road Belton, SC 29627

– 520 Acker Road Belton, SC 29627 Putney Farm – 1624 Taylor Road Honea Path, SC 29654

– 1624 Taylor Road Honea Path, SC 29654 Seneca Treehouse Project – 403 Coneross Avenue Seneca, SC 29678

– 403 Coneross Avenue Seneca, SC 29678 Split Creek Farm, LLC – 3806 Centerville Road Anderson, SC 29625

Hurricane Creek Farms will welcome visitors to learn about their hydroponic plants, lettuce and produce.

Patient Wait farms will welcome visitors to learn more about the animals, like chickens and turkeys, on their farm.

Click here to view the event’s flyer.

Visit their Facebook page for more information about the event.