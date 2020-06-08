12 farms to participate in Upstate Farm Tour on June 13

PELZER S.C. (WSPA) – This Saturday, 12 farms will be helping others learn more about how food is grown and how to grow it on their own.
The Upstate Farm Tour is a free event that will be held on June 13 from 1-6 p.m. People will be able to visit any of the 12 farms to learn more about plants, animals and food.
The farms include:
- Chattooga Belle Farm – 454 Damascus Church Road Long Creek, SC 29658
- City Scape Winery – 589 Dunklin Bridge Road Pelzer, SC 29669
- Happy Critters Ranch – 664 Brock Road Honea Path, SC 29654
- Hurricane Creek Farms – 220 Moores Mill Road Pelzer, SC 29669
- Louderbranch Farms – 244 Windy Hollow Road Walhalla, SC 29691
- Lucky Acres Farm – 1024 Milford Road Townville, SC 29689
- Metts Organix – 921 Chipley Road Greenwood, SC 29646
- Patient Wait Farms – 309 Trotter Road Piedmont, SC 29673
- Possum Kingdom Kreamery – 520 Acker Road Belton, SC 29627
- Putney Farm – 1624 Taylor Road Honea Path, SC 29654
- Seneca Treehouse Project – 403 Coneross Avenue Seneca, SC 29678
- Split Creek Farm, LLC – 3806 Centerville Road Anderson, SC 29625
Hurricane Creek Farms will welcome visitors to learn about their hydroponic plants, lettuce and produce.
Patient Wait farms will welcome visitors to learn more about the animals, like chickens and turkeys, on their farm.
