GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Schools bus was attempting to drop off students when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, according to the Greenville County School district.

The wreck occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 8 at Bowen Hill Road. According to highway patrol, a bus from Ellen Woodside Elementary School carrying 19 students was travelling west on the highway and was slowing down to drop off students when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

No one on board the bus was injured. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.