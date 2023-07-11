ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson School District Four has announced plans to accommodate for accelerated enrollment growth.

The “Growing 4ward” plan is a proposal designed to address an increase in enrollment that will soon reach capacity.

The 10-year facility plan includes repurposing Pendleton High School as the new Riverside Middle School and shifting 6th grade to middle school to allow for more space at district elementary schools.

“The Growing 4ward Plan is critical to providing our children adequate classroom space in which to learn,” said Dee Christopher, Superintendent of Anderson District 4. “Research on new residential construction shows unprecedented population growth, and we anticipate some of our schools will be over capacity within three years. We’re working closely with the School Board to implement a strategy that proactively eliminates overcrowding, and positively impacts every student in the district. We have a responsibility to our community to grow forward with our population.”

As part of the plan, Pendleton High School would be rebuilt on district property on Boscobel Road. The new construction would accommodate 1,200 students while the old high school would have capacity for 1,000 middle school students.

Included in the proposal are needed upgrades to District Four elementary schools and athletic facility improvements.

More details on the “Growing 4ward” plan proposal can be found at asd4growing4ward.com.