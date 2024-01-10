(WSPA) – School officials announced Wednesday morning that school is canceled due to a current power outage in the Ware Shoals area.

Ware Shoals School District 51 previously posted on its Facebook account before 7 a.m. that school would be on a two-hour delay.

Officials released an update before 8 a.m. that school would be canceled when the estimated time of restoration was pushed back to noon.

The district said plans for a makeup day will be announced at a later date.

A decision regarding after-school activities has yet to be determined.