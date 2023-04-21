SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District 5 said they’ve been seeing a lot of growth. Now, there are several projects going on to help meet that need.

In November of 2021, voters approved a $295-million-dollar bond referendum in District 5. District officials said this has helped them be able to build new schools and expand others to accommodate for growth.

There are seven projects in total for the districtwide plan:

Abner Creek Middle

Beech Springs Intermediate

Berry Shoals Intermediate

Byrnes High School

Tyger River Elementary

Reidville Elementary Addition

Wellford Academy

District officials said all of these projects have been made possible thanks to voters passing the referendum.

“86% approval rate, the bond referendum passed, without a millage increase, or a tax increase to our taxpayers,” said Dr. Randall Gary, District 5 superintendent.

Gary said the first project to break ground was Abner Creek Middle.

“We’re going to go from 12 schools in our district to 14. We’re going to go from 6 elementary schools to 8 and from 2 middle schools to 4,” he said.

According to the superintendent, the district is converting intermediate schools, which house fifth and sixth graders, to an elementary and middle school.

Their biggest project is Byrnes High School.

“We’re adding about 40 classrooms, which is called Phase II. That will finish up in 2024 school year. Then, start Phase III. By the time we’re done, we’ll have almost an entirely new school,” said Gary.

Gary said their district has seen enormous growth.

“Industries are continuing to move here, so there’s lots of jobs in our county, there’s lots of jobs right here in our district. Lots of homes coming up in our district,” he said.

Projects like these are desperately needed to keep up with the growth, stated the district.

“If we did not make these renovations, we did not have these additions, if we did not have this new construction, there’s no way we would be able to accommodate the influx of kids,” said Gary.

The progress on each project is varied, but Gary said all of their projects, except Byrnes High School, will be ready by the 20-24/25 school year.