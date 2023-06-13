GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools has joined in a lawsuit against against Instagram, Facebook, Snap, TikTok and YouTube, as well as their parent companies.

Greenville County Schools is the latest in a number of school districts suing social media companies on the basis they contribute to a mental health crisis among young people.

Debi Bush, chair of Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees, said in a statement the lawsuit is about protecting students.

“Earlier today the Board of Trustees voted, similar to the litigation against Juul, to protect the well-being of our students. The Board has agreed to join the litigation being pursued by several school districts across the country against Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat, and YouTube. These companies have engaged in intentional practices that have targeted vulnerable students, which has negatively impacted their mental health and student learning. Our District was one of the first in our state to invest in school-based mental health counselors who are trained to identify and work with children in crisis. Greenville County Schools will continue to advocate for the mental health, the safety of our students, and will take a stand against outside influences who improperly target our students and interfere with their educational attainment and growth.”