SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A select group of local students have earned the right to perform one of Disney’s most popular musical titles.

Spartanburg School District 7 has been awarded the right to be the only school district in South Carolina to produce and perform the full Broadway version of ‘Disney’s Frozen, the Musical.’

Disney awarded the rights to perform the musical to just one high school in each state through its “Love is An Open Door” competition, which prioritized diverse and incluisve approaches to high school theater productions.

Spartanburg High School was selected as the South Carolina program to perform the musical.

District 7’s production of ‘Frozen’ stars 287 student actors, musicians and stage crews and is supported by staff, parents and the community.

All of the costumes from the show are being created from scratch, and puppets for Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer made with help from an engineer at BMW. Most of the key behind-the-scenes roles for the show, including its director, music director, dance director and costume designer are women.

The girl who plays a young Ana in the musical will ride a tricycle that belonged to her great-grandfather and grandfather and was refurbished specifically for the production.

The production will run from Tuesday April 25 – Sunday April 30 at the District 7 Fine Arts Center.

Tickets for the District 7 production of ‘Disney’s Frozen, the Musical’ are on sale now.