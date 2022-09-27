SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One announced on Tuesday the passing of longtime bus driver Lynn Pittman.

Pittman started driving buses for the district in 1978 and in 2019 was honored for logging over one million miles. A majority of the miles were spent on the special needs bus route, the school district said.

“Mr. Pittman truly loved every aspect of his job,” the district wrote in a post to social media. “His contagious smile, calm demeanor, and his willingness to always go the extra mile will always be remembered. We continue to lift up in prayer the entire Pittman family and our Spartanburg One community during this difficult time.”

Yellow and black bows will be placed on Spartanburg One signs throughout the school campuses this week. Employees will also have an opportunity to wear ribbons on Wednesday in Pittman’s honor.