GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood School District 50 announced Wednesday plans to implement random metal detector checks in their schools.

The district said the metal detectors will be placed at different entry points at the schools. Handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances that are not covered by machines.

“Greenwood School District 50 has a deep concern for the safety and security of our students, employees and visitors,” the superintendent said.

“Our district believes implementing these security measures will assist with preventing tragedies that have recently occurred in our state and nation.”

Parents are encouraged to review the district’s student rights and responsibilities handbook to see a list of items prohibited on the school campuses.

The district mentioned that the schools began using metal detectors at athletic and major events in 2018.