SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – While daycares and early childhood centers are scarce for one Upstate community, a grant for Spartanburg School District 3 will launch a 3-year-old Pre-Kindergarten.

The 3-year-old Pre-Kindergarten class will be held at Pacolet Elementary School this fall.

The school district said this early learning opportunity was made possible through a grant from the Mary Black Foundation.

This is such an incredible opportunity to begin supporting and educating our children,” Pacolet Elementary School Principal Allison Berry said. “Preschool years are critical for a child’s overall development and it is our mission to make it special. Students will build strong foundations for social, emotional, and academic success through a positive learning environment.”

According to the school district, this full-day program will prepare students to be successful in the 4K and 5K instructional programs.

The class will begin in the fall. If you are interested in signing your child up, call the Spartanburg District 3 District Office or Pacolet Elementary School. Enrollment will be open until the class has met its 15- student capacity.