SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District 3 will offer free food bags for families during the summer break.

The district said that most students are able to get free lunches or lunches at a reduced cost during the school year, so students should have access to them during the summer.

The food bags will consist of mostly snacks and drinks to make sure kids have something when not in school.

They’ll also include hygiene products.

Parents will need to sign up with the district’s transportation department and food bags will be delivered by school bus drivers.

Parents should contact (864) 279-6742 to sign up.

Any child under the age of 18 is eligible for the summer food bags.