GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School districts across the Upstate are training alongside law enforcement in mock active shooter and reunification drills.

“It’s important because it could happen,” said Natalie Talbert, safety manager for Greenwood School District 50.

On Tuesday, Greenwood County law enforcement and school district staff tested their emergency procedures, with drills at Emerald High School and a nearby church.

“Heaven forbid something like this were to ever happen, we have to be prepared,” said district superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn.

EMS, sheriff’s deputies, and police officers worked alongside district leaders, walking through procedures.

“Unfortunately, it’s become a part of life now, a sad part of life,” said Derek Oliver, the director of Greenwood County EMS. “All we can do is be prepared to respond when it does happen.”

The day started with training at the high school, including a demonstration showing teachers and staff what a gunshot sounds like.

“We want to make sure that if something like that were to happen, that number one, they won’t hesitate. They’ll know what they hear and they’ll move on it,” said Talbert.

Later, the group moved to West Side Baptist Church to practice reuniting students and parents after an emergency.

Talbert encouraged parents to make sure their students’ address, phone numbers, and personal information is up to date with the district, in case of an emergency.

“This is so critical to make sure you get babies back with mamas and daddies. Everyday, that’s our number one goal, it’s safety,” said Glenn.

Law enforcement leaders involved in the training exercises did not reveal their exact tactics for active shooter situations, but said if something were to happen, deputies and officers will step in to help.

“In the course of hearing gunshots, our guys [first responders] are going to go in. They’re going to wherever the sound of gunfire is, they’re going to go in the heart of danger to try to make sure our students are safe and our teachers,” said Talbert.

They said these drills are a learning experience, improving their procedures and security for real-life situations.

“It’s about building that muscle memory, so once you practice these drills over and over again, it becomes second nature so if something does happen, it doesn’t take much thought to get it done,” said Oliver.

Talbert said the next step is to debrief and break down what worked and didn’t work during the training exercise. She said it will be used to improve their procedures.

Greenwood District 50 students return to class next Thursday.