LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate elementary school faculty member was arrested after allegedly assaulting a student on campus.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer was notified on November 8th regarding an incident that occurred before dismissal time at Ford Elementary in Laurens.

Deputies were told that a staff member grabbed the child by both of his wrists and dragged him across a concrete walkway and grass area.

Authorities said the assault left red marks on the student’s wrists.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Andrea Sabrina Gibson, of Laurens. The sheriff’s office charged Gibson with assault and battery third-degree.

The incident remains under investigation by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.