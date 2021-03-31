Upstate school participates in unique project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- An Upstate school is proving learning is fun, through their first annual Hoverboard Project.

It was a tough year for a lot of schools, adjusting to learning in the pandemic.

For Cleveland Academy of Leadership, one of the biggest hurdles was classrooms being split a part.

“It has been sort of a struggle, there’s been some adversity we’ve had to overcome,” 5th grade teacher Reginald Brown said.

With some students online and some in person, Brown says the school community just wasn’t the same.

“Even though it wasn’t ideal situations, ideal conditions we were still able to push through it,” Brown said.

Wednesday, a unique project is helping with that.

It’s called The Hoverboard Project and it’s a competition between classes using science and creativity to see whose hoverboard will go the farthest.

Reading interventionist Mary Evans said, “They learn so much about communicating with each other, seeing each other’s strengths, seeing how everyone can bring something to the table and they learn to value each other as a team and it’s so awesome to see students who don’t speak out speak out and come to the table with creative ideas.”

We’re told they’re learning the same things they would in the classroom, but in a fun, hands-on way.

Evans said, “The best thing about this project is to see them having so much fun learning and to see them smile so big with their successes, when they are successful, also to see them fail and get back up again.”

They even let me get on the hoverboard… It was faster than you would think…

This is the first year they’re doing the Hoverboard Project but the school says they want to continue to do it so these kids right here can continue to learn valuable life lessons.

The project is something you can do at your school as well. To find out how, click here.