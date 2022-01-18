Upstate schools announce eLearning for Wed.

(WSPA) – Upstate schools have announced eLearning for Wednesday due to significant amounts of ice and snow on the roads.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Due to hazardous road conditions in certain areas of the district, Anderson School District Five will be having an eLearning day tomorrow.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

All Cherokee School Districts announced eLearning for Wednesday, Jan. 19.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

Greenville County Schools announced that all schools will have an eLearning day on Wednesday.

This means schools and office buildings will be closed and all activities, including athletic events and field trips, are canceled.

Due to Greenville County Schools being an approved eLearning district, this day will not have to be made up and instruction will be provided through Google Classroom.

OCONEE COUNTY

Oconee County Schools announced that Wednesday will be an eLearning day for students.

This is due to poor road conditions in parts of the county and the threat of black ice.

Assignments will be posted by 10:00 a.m. Teachers will be available for office hours from 10:00 a.m. to

11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students will have 5 days upon returning to school to turn in assignments.

PICKENS COUNTY

The School District of Pickens County will be having a digital learning day for Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Due to the continued danger of icy roads, students will not attend school in person, school officials said. Digital learning days allow students to make up days missed to inclement weather or other emergencies by completing a set of assignments within five school days.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

All Spartanburg school districts will be switching to eLearning for Wednesday, Jan. 19.