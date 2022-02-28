GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with Greenville County Schools said that starting Tuesday, test-to-stay and quarantine practices will be suspended. They said fingers are crossed it can stay this way.



“It’s starting to feel a bit more normal. I think this is what people have been hoping for,” said spokesperson, Tim Waller.

Greenville County Schools have seen a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.



“For two, one-week periods consecutive, 0.3% of our population, talking about students and staff, tested positive for covid,” said Waller.

Which according to DHEC, means they don’t have to follow the same practices they have been.

“As long as we have two consecutive, one-week periods, of Covid cases less than 10%, we no longer have to utilize test-to-stay, we no longer have to quarantine,” he said.

Spokesperson Tim Waller, said they will be monitoring numbers carefully and following all the guidelines.

Down the road in Union County, school days will look a bit different, as well.

“As long as we maintain under 10% positive rate, we don’t have to do the quarantine or tests-to-stay,” said Eric Childers, Director of Administration.

“If we go above that at a single location, we would place that school under a test-to-stay procedure, like we were using before,” he said.

Administration Director, Eric Childers, says all their schools meet this criteria, currently.

“The last two years have been really hard, and so, I hope we get to finish out the 2021-2022 school year and our kids get to feel what real school felt like without all the restrictions we’ve had to put in place,” he said.

Childers said after Monday night’s school board meeting, the mask mandate for Union County schools was also lifted.

For concerned parents or students, Waller says they have ways to help ease your mind.

“We have rapid tests that we can give to families, we have the drive-thru testing,” said Waller.

He says anyone who tests positive will still have to follow the same quarantine procedures. But, for now, it looks like classrooms will have a bit more normalcy.

To keep up with the positivity rate in Greenville County schools, click here.



7NEWS reached out to multiple school districts regarding their plans, here are the ones that responded.

Spartanburg County School District 1: We are currently reviewing our school data from the last week and do anticipate updating our procedures to align with the newest SCDHEC guidance. We have implemented the newest guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education which no longer requires the use of masks by students or staff on state-owned and operated school buses. We plan to communicate additional changes to our COVID-19 procedures later this week. Sandra Williams, Chief Communications Officer for Spartanburg County School District 1

Spartanburg County School District 2: We will follow the guidelines as outlined. Currently, none of our schools are close to the 10% threshold. Our hope is that with the hygiene and cleaning protocols we have in place, we will stay clear of the 10% mark for good and take a massive step to normalcy in our schools. Said Adrian Acosta, Director of Public Relations for Spartanburg County School District 2

Spartanburg County School District 5: “We will be following the new guidance from DHEC and discounting close contact and quarantining.” Melissa Robinette, Director of Public Relations for Spartanburg County School District 5