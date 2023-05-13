GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A seafood restaurant has now been burglarized after a fire occurred in the building last month.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to Tadpole Fish Camp in reference to a burglary on Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies said that the owner of the restaurant told them that nobody had been inside the building since May 9th around 1 p.m.

Deputies said that the owner returned to the restaurant that recently burned down on Friday around 1:30 p.m. The owner discovered that multiple items were missing.

The owner told deputies that she also went to the back of the building and noticed that a part of the wall was torn away behind an air conditioning unit. The owner said that is how she believes the suspect got into the restaurant and took the items.

The following items were taken from the restaurant:

Antique Alligator head

Antique military ranks

A canister containing arrowheads

6 antique fishing reels

There is no information regarding a suspect at this time.