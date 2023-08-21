WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA)- An Upstate security guard was arrested and is facing drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to the Wellford Police Department, Chayan Garcia, a security guard of a local bar off Asheville Highway, was one of many arrests over the weekend.

Garcia was traveling as a passenger in a car when a traffic stop was conducted.

Officers located a firearm, alcohol and drugs within the car.

Garcia was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and marijuana and having an open liquor bottle.