Upstate serial killer items being auctioned

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA)- In 2017, Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty for the deaths of seven people and is spending life in prison without the chance of parole.

Now, three years later, some of his belongings are being sold to pay for judgements made against him.

Darren Meares, who is in charge of auctioning off Kohlhepp’s stuff, says it’s all going pretty fast.

“Everything started at one dollar,” Meares said. “Currently we have bids in the $15,000 to $18,000 range on the BMW’s, I believe the motorcycle may be in the $2,500 range.”

Along with cars and a motorcycle, lockboxes and household items are also in the mix of things being sold.

However, Meares said the most popular item is Kohlhepp’s old advertisement signs.

“It’s another collectible for notoriety and name recognition,” Meares said. “Those items right now were bid in the one hundred to one hundred and fifty dollar range. Could be a collector, could be someone just buying for name recognition.”

The auction goes until Sunday, but Meares said to act fast if you want something because he’s not sure how much will be left.

