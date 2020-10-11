Greenville shelter welcomes pets impacted by Hurricane Delta

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The severe weather in Louisiana has brought some new friends to the Upstate.

Many have left Louisiana to get away from the strong storms that swept through this week.

Power outages, flooding and wind damage has impacted people living there as Hurricane Delta hit six weeks after Hurricane Laura.

That’s why here in the Upstate, Greenville County Animal care is doing it’s part in making sure the animals impacted by the storms are taken care of too.

“In the past animals have always been the second thought.”

Head of shelter operations, Justin Hadel, says sometimes in severe weather it’s easy to forget man’s best friend.

“It was always humans get yourself to safety, and now it’s humans get yourself to safety, and lets do the same thing with the animals,” Hadel said. “If it’s people that have animals, emergency sheltering has been going to co-habitation models so people can actually keep their animals with them.”

“A lot of the emergency management has been including animals, Greenville has been on the forefront of that. We go listen, animals are just as important as people,” Hadel said.

Even though it’s a process to get them here Hadel says it’s nice to know the shelters across the country are working together.

“If we know bad weather is coming, we kind of reach out and say ok are you guys going to need help and what can we do to help,” Hadel said. “So, in this situation, Charleston Animal Society was able to go there and actually remove the animals, and then contact partner networks like us.”

Hadel says he’s been overwhelmed by the amount of support the Greenville commnity has offered by fostering some of these pets.

If you wanted to come see these animals they’re available by appointment, you can schedule one here.

Greenville County Animal Care wants to remind people is that if you want to adopt but don’t feel comfortbale meeting face-to-face, you can make virtual appointments to find the pet that’s right for you