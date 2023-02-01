UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office held a unity prayer vigil Tuesday evening.

The goal of the event was to bring the community together following the death of Tyre Nichols.

The sheriff’s office said they have an open-door policy and want to strengthen their relationship with residents.

“It’s very important that we stick together as a tight group, and we can handle situations when they do arise, said Sheriff Jeff Bailey. “They will arise in some form or fashion, but if you have the community to support you and behind you, then it’s going to be a whole lot easier to talk through and have communication.”

When asked about the impact of the vigil, Union County resident Elizabeth Harris said “Just being here, and everyone coming together and showing unity, and that’s what it’s all about.”

This is the first vigil for Tyre Nichols held by an Upstate sheriff’s office.