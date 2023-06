UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are hosting a backpack giveaway for students.

According to deputies, the giveaway will be located at the Union County Fairgrounds on July 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Deputies said that the student must be present to receive the backpack. The event is for K-12 students. There will be family-friendly activities at the event.

All ages are welcome.