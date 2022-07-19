LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday its partnership with the non-profit organization Fear 2 Freedom, aimed at helping survivors of sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office purchased AfterCare and iCare kits from the organization to provide for victims of sexual abuse. Some of the items in the kit include:

Clothing of all sizes

Toiletry kits

Pen and journal for adults/coloring book and crayons for kids

Resource card

Freedom Bear

Personal, handwritten note

“I cannot imagine what victims go through in this type of situation,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “To be able to offer them the items that come in these kits is certainly a blessing…to have fresh, clean clothes along with necessities and a list of resources readily available is extremely important. These kits are a tremendous way to show these victims that we care about them.”

Fear 2 Freedom’s mission also includes “empowering students and communities to combat sexual violence,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.