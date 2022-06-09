ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – You might recognize some familiar faces on national TV soon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be featured on the reality show ‘COPS’ the spring or summer of 2023.

The process all started in Sheriff Chad McBride’s living room.

“We were watching COPS, and it was the fall of sometime last year, and Emily said, ‘Dad how cool would it be in Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was on COPS?'”

Sheriff McBride said he pulled out his phone and his daughter helped him message the show’s producers.

“We got an instant response back from their PIO from COPS and she said ‘Thank you for the message. It sounds like y’all are an awesome place.'”

Before he knew it, McBride found out they would be on the show.

“We’ll be a part of the 35th season of cops. We think it’s actually really, really cool,” McBride said.

McBride said it’s exciting that his deputies will now be on the show he’s watched since he was young.

“I watched it as a kid probably since I was 8 years old when they first came out. I’ve been a cops fan my whole life. Probably helped influence where I am today,” McBride said.

McBride said filming will start later this month and last for 10 to 12 weeks.

He said he hopes everyone will see how committed his team is.

“It may be good for recruiting purposes too we hope. We hope that wither way we’re going to showcase who we are. We’re down to earth and we love serving our community,” McBride said.

COPS sent a statement saying, “Cops have become documentary partners with local and state law enforcement agencies across not only the United States, but internationally for over 30 years. We are excited for the opportunity to show you, and the world, what it’s like to be a sheriff’s deputy in Anderson County. “

The show will be available for streaming on a variety of different platforms like Roku TV and Red Box.