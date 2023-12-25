WELLFORD. S.C. – Few businesses across the Upstate will be off Monday, but Breaking Bread for Jesus in Wellford is preparing a Christmas Day feast for those in need.

Volunteers for the soup kitchen plan to spend their entire Christmas morning there.

“That crew will be in probably around 6 in the morning to start preparing because they got a lot of ham to cook and stuff,” Co-founder of Breaking Bread for Jesus Ron Eanes said.

The organization said hundreds of guests will have a full holiday meal prepared for them.

“It’s baked ham, it’s either potatoes or potato salad, macaroni and cheese and I don’t know what kind of dessert they have planned but there will be desserts too. It will be a big meal tomorrow,” Eanes said.

“We will probably prepare for at least 300 plates. We will try to make sure we got enough and if we run out of this [food], we will scramble to find something else.”

Eanes said the soup kitchen’s goal is to help make sure no one in need spends Christmas hungry.

“Our area has a lot of seniors in it, and they may not be able to get out their neighborhoods so family sometimes will pick up food and take them each day, so they at least get a hot meal,” Eanes said.

“We don’t want a senior to have to decide if they are going to take their medicine or eat so we are trying to help them out with their meals.”

The soup kitchen said they serve the most people in need during the holidays.

“You do see a few more homeless people this time of year. I don’t know why but you do, a lot more people are struggling just to make it from day to day,” Eanes said.

“Our numbers are way up from what we normally serve. Last year, we were probably serving 150 to 160. Now, we are up close to 300 meals a day. The economy and the price of stuff is really making an effect on people in this area.”

Eanes also mentioned that the growing need doesn’t stop when Christmas ends.

“We need food all the time; canned food, vegetables, frozen food, meats. It’s constant and this time of year, when everyone really feels like giving, our shelves stay really full. They [people in need] get lean sometimes,” Eanes said.

Breaking Bread for Jesus is open from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Donators can find what donations the soup kitchen needs on their website.