Upstate staffing agency looking to fill 500 jobs in 48 hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A hiring event hosted by Hire Dynamics will be on Sept. 14-15 at their local county branches.

The event, HirePalooza, will have approximately 500 positions from the Greenville area to fill.

HirePalooza employers are looking for applicants in the following industries:

manufacturing

contact centers

office support

e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.

Applicants can book appointments in advance or visit their local branch. They can also use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app to begin the registration process and as a COVID safety precaution.

COVID safety measures will be taken at the event including drive-through applications and interviews, social distancing and virtual interviews.

The participating Hire Dynamics branches are: