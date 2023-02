GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A steakhouse in downtown Greer announced Friday that it has permanently closed.

The Strip Club 104, located on Poinsett Street, made the announcement on social media.

“As of Feb. 24, 2023, TSC104 is PERMANENTLY CLOSED,” the post read. “Thank you to the many wonderful years in Greer, we appreciate your loyal patronage!”

The Strip Club 104 was listed as the top restaurant in Greer, according to Yelp.

The restaurant originally opened in 2011.