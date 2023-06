dinner for two with steaks and red wine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate steakhouse is closing for renovations beginning Sunday afternoon.

Halls Chophouse, located in downtown Greenville, announced on its website that it is closing at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The renovation will last from July 3 to July 25.

The restaurant will reopen at 3 p.m. on July 26 with dinner beginning at 5 p.m.