GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lottery officials are calling an Upstate convenience store a lucky spot after selling two big winning tickets this year.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, Paras Point, located at 2904 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors sold a lottery ticket worth $1 million in late August and a $300,000 winning ticket almost two weeks later.

The million-dollar winner said he dusted off his ticket to be sure he was seeing it right and then didn’t sleep a wink that night. “I’m still working every day,” he said. “But it’s a life changer for sure.”

The $300,000 winner told officials that he occasionally takes a chance on a lottery ticket Saturdays but never expected to win big enough to be debt-free with plenty left over for savings. “I just sat there,” he said when describing what he did when he saw his winnings.

The owners of the store, Ashok and Shila Patel, said more people are coming in to play the lottery. They have been in business for seven years, and this is their first big win.

Paras Point received a commission of $10,000 and $3,000 for selling the claimed tickets.

“I’m feeling good and the customers are happy, very happy,” Ashok said.