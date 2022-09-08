SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County store operator was charged with tax evasion after he failed to report over $740,000 in sales.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Pinakin Jayantibhai Patel, 50, of Chesnee, operated a Spartanburg Combo Shop 1.

For tax years 2017-2019, Patel failed to report at least $741,061 in sales, arrest warrants said, which means he evaded $48,255 in state Sales Tax.

For the 2017 tax year, Patel failed to report at least $259,434 in sales.

For the 2018 tax year, Patel failed to report $275,527 in sales.

For the 2019 tax year, Patel failed to report $206,100 in sales.

The department of revenue charged Patel with three counts of tax evasion.

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution.