GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigations into the selling of e-cigarettes and vapes to underage customers have led to multiple arrests in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it has received complaints of tobacco/vape stores selling e-cigarettes and vapes to underage people.

Deputies said these products are being found in the possession of minors at schools as well as throughout the community.

Following multiple investigations, deputies have charged employees at various locations in Greenwood County.

Based on Federal Bill T21, the minimum age to purchase tobacco or vape products is 21.