Upstate stores prepare for Black Friday in Covid-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Black Friday is known as the day that ignites the busy holiday shopping season.

However, amid the pandemic, stores in the Upstate are readjusting.



Every year stores across the country attract thousands of customers with deals they only give one time a year.

With Covid-19 numbers spiking in South Carolina, folks are being encouraged by Governor McMaster to avoid crowds.

In Greenville, local businesses like Nourish, a natural bath product store, depend on Black Friday for high volumes of revenue during the holiday season.

However, this year, Nourish employee Dawn Dulin, says they’ve had to focus a lot on their online store to make sure they can still bring in money if folks are uncomfortable shopping in person.

“We’re not sure what to expect this year, you know with everything going on with Covid,” Dulin said. “But we have a huge online store that’s just fabulous so you can shop and it ships out of Savannah where we’re based out of, pretty quickly so you’ll get it in time for the holidays.”

Right down the street from Nourish, a brand new store, the Savannah Bee Company is doing their Black Friday preparations too.

Opening just three weeks before the big day, employee Aliya Austin says Black Friday will be vital for them to get their name out.

She says she knows their online presence has also been one of their main focuses.

“Our online store has been booming since the pandemic happened,” Austin said. “Just because we know people aren’t comfortable coming out so everything we have in-store is available online.”

Austin says they’re working hard to make everyone shopping in-person, feels safe.

“We do have a store limit, we’re only allowing ya know 20 to 25 people in the store at a time,” Austin said. “We also have like I said the hand sanitizer available, we’re bringing in our entire staff that day just to make sure we’re stocked and as prepped as we can be.”

Now Black Friday of course is this Friday but small businesses are also pushing for people to come out and support them the very next day on small business Saturday.