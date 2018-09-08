Local News

Upstate student accused of gun threat at middle school

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A student at D.R. Hill Middle School is accused of making a threat to bring a gun to school, according to Spartanburg County School District Five.

The district says a student told administrators that a student threatened to bring a gun to school and hurt students and staff.

District Five says they do not believe the student had the means to carry out the threat.

The student was removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing.

Parents of D.R. Hill Middle School have been contacted by the school's administrators, according to the district.

The district says in a statement:

"While unfortunate, incidents like this continue to be a reminder of the importance of students doing the right thing and reporting any threats against school safety. The student who did that in this case is to be commended. As always, safety is our top priority in District Five, and we will continue to work to make sure our campuses are safe for all students and staff."

 

