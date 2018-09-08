Upstate student accused of gun threat at middle school Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Video

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A student at D.R. Hill Middle School is accused of making a threat to bring a gun to school, according to Spartanburg County School District Five.

The district says a student told administrators that a student threatened to bring a gun to school and hurt students and staff.

District Five says they do not believe the student had the means to carry out the threat.

The student was removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing.

Parents of D.R. Hill Middle School have been contacted by the school's administrators, according to the district.

The district says in a statement: