SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – An Upstate student will compete in the first round of the National Spelling Bee Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Echo Brock, an eighth-grader from Boiling Springs Middle School, competed in three school spellings bees prior to her win, but she came in second place all three times.

When Brock is not a scool or participating in spelling bees, Brock enjoys streaming on Twitch, hiking and drawing in her free time.

She also collects animal bones and dreams of becoming a taxidermist.