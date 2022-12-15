GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Dozens of kids at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital received a hand-crafted gift from Greenville County high school students.

Students from J.L. Mann Academy made the special delivery, by placing the gifts in the hands of young children or by placing them under the hospital’s Christmas tree.

The students donated 80 to 100 blankets to the hospital. Those blankets will go to kids hospitalized or undergoing outpatient procedures.

“We are just so elated that they have come and brought these for the children,” said Mitzi Privette, Child Life Specialist at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Outpatient Center. “This way, it’ll provide something for them when they have procedures, whether they’re having an EEG, an echo, they’re getting an IV, or anything that’s going on. They can get a blanket that will help warm them to be able to take home with them,” she said.

The J.L Mann Beta Club and UNICEF Club students made the delivery possible.

“I think we were looking at opportunities for Mann to be able to serve in our broader community and not just our school,” said Annika Krovi, President of J.L. Mann High School Beta Club. “Beta Club is really oriented towards service, and you know reaching out to our communities.”

“So, when we heard about this opportunity to get in contact with Prisma Health and really help impact these patients lives, we thought it was just something amazing that we could help, especially during this holiday season,” Krovi said.

The students spent weeks making the blankets.

“J.L. Mann Beta Club partnering with the J.L. Mann UNICEF Club. We basically held some workshops at school, and we worked together to build these blankets,” said Franio Wlodarczyk, J.L. Mann High School Beta Club. “Each blanket consists of two different fleece blankets, and we basically trimmed the edges sort of and then wrapped knots around kind of, to make them kind have like I guess ties.”

“Each one was a labor of love. It was about like two hours of work per blanket, so it’s just incredible,” said Krovi.

“Just wonderful that they’ve taken the time to do this, and in a short period of time. They’ve only done it for just a couple of weeks,” Privette said.

Privette said some procedures and experiences that the children go through, can be scary at times.

“It really is, and so, having something warm that they can hold onto while that is going on, we provide distraction and preparation for them,” Privette said. “But a blanket for them to be able to have and hold, is something that is just wonderful for them to be able to take home.”

Sonya Wilson frequents the hospital as her boys visit a pediatrician there.

“We do, and actually my middle child, she was a very frequent flyer of the children’s hospital, so we’ve had a very strong connection with the children’s program here, probably for the last 12 years,” Wilson said.

She was happy her children received a blanket.

“It’s so heartwarming that people still have time out of their crazy schedules now, and with life like it is,” Wilson said. “I know this wasn’t an easy labor to do, so we are appreciative, and it looks like they really love their blankets.”

“Actually, these boys love blankets. That’s one of their safe things for them, and so this means a lot, and they will get a lot of use,” Wilson said.

Her son was happy about his blanket covered in basketballs.

“I really like it a lot. At night, I almost use every single blanket I have,” Kason said. “I like basketball a lot, and the way it has basketball, it comforts me of what I do.”

Privette said the blankets will be donated to those who are anywhere between an infant to teenagers.

“I hope that each blanket like at the end of the day is just putting a smile on their face, and is helping them walk out of this,” Krovi said. “Honestly it can be frightening to undergo these experiences, so hopefully it just makes them feel more comforted, and more love during this time.”

“During the holidays, it’s a time for us to come all together and serve the community, and we saw the need for it here, to build these blankets, and so we wanted to bring joy to the little children here,” Wlodarczyk said.

Privette said next up, J.L. Mann’s Beta Club plans to do a crayon drive for the kids at the hospital. The crayon drive is the club’s project in the spring.