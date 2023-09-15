GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Five Emerald High School students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after school officials said the students were given an “illegal substance” on Friday morning.

According to a statement from Greenwood School District 50, on Friday morning a resource officer at Emerald High School was told of a student possibly distributing an unspecified illegal substance to other students on campus.

School administrators and the resource officer questioned several students on the matter, including the one accused of distributing the substance. Officials determined the student was in possession of an illegal substance and the student reportedly admitted to giving the substance to four students.

As a precaution, the four students were taken to the hospital by EMS for evaluation, and another was taken by a parent to the hospital to be checked out.

“The student in possession of the illegal substance will be charged by law enforcement and disciplined in accordance with school board policy,” the district said.