Upstate Summer Camps make a comeback

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — When the heat waves hit and school let out last year, some parents struggled to find ways to entertain their kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Upstate summer camps are making a comeback.

For the first time in a year, kids will be back in Furman University’s Timmons Arena, for the Bob Richey Basketball Camp.

“We had zero camps last year,” Furman University Head Basketball Coach Bob Richey said. “Summer is really critical for all childhood development. Just getting out, doing different things, whether it be camps, swimming, going to friends houses, hanging out.”

Richey said they won’t just be having fun, or shooting hoops, but learning important lessons, deeper than basketball.

“We’re going to do a lot of life lessons things in the morning that we think will be critical, we do a lot of that with our team,” Richey said. “We try try to push kids a little harder here than a normal camp.”

If you’re still looking for a summer camp for your child this summer, find a list of camps still open for registration in our area below:

GREENVILLE:

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Greenville:

PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)

ELEMENTARY AGE CAMPS Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)

Full Day: 9AM-4PM (Includes Lunch Bunch) $300 (members) and $350 (non-members)

Lunch Bunch Hour Add-On: 12PM-1PM $30/Camper for half day campers only (only at TCMU-Greenville)



YMCA of Greenville Summer Day Camp:

So many options offered here. They even include information on financial assistance.

Full list of options can be found here.



YMCA Camp Greenville:

Hugely popular. Generations of children have attended what’s become a tradition in the Upstate.

More info can be found here.



Trail Blazer Survival School Summer Camp – Simpsonville

From backpacking to hiking to fishing, this camp offers an outdoors experience for the kiddos.

More info can be found here.



Roper Mountain Science Center

Another popular place for summer camps.

Full list can be found here.



SPARTANBURG:

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Spartanburg:

PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)



Inman Theatre Drama Camp:

Three 7-day camps in June 2021, producing Alice in Wonderland. For ages 7-13.

Two 7-day camps, June-July 2021, producing Magic in the Music. For ages 9-18.

Three 7-day camps in July 2021, producing Practically Peter Pan. For ages 7-13.

Two 7-day camps in August 2021, producing Kidz on Broadway 4. For ages 9-18.



Camp Love-a-Pet – Spartanburg Humane Society

Half-day camp for children who love animals. The program is held at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

Week-long sessions for grades 5-7 and grades 8-10. Two-hour mini camps for children entering grades 3-4.



YMCA Summer Camp – Spartanburg

Too many options to list here. Check out their options by visiting the Y’s website here.



USC Upstate:

The University of South Carolina Upstate offers a variety of summer academic and athletic camps for middle school, and high school students. Check out the full list here.



ANDERSON:

Anderson Arts Center:

Ages: Ages 4 – 12: Half Day Camps at the Anderson Arts Center Ages 6 – 12: Full Day Camps at the Anderson Arts Center Ages 13 – 18: C. R. E. A. T. E. Workshop

Rates: Half Day Camp Fees: $110 members / $130 non-members Full Day Camp Fees: $160 members / $180 non-members C.R.E.A.T.E Workshop Fees: $150 members / $170 non-members

Times: Half day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 12:00 noon Full day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm C.R.E.A.T.E Workshop: 12:15 pm – 5:30 pm

More information and registration forms can be found here.



Market Theatre – Anderson:

Frozen Musical Camp Ages 7-12 July 12-16, 26-30, OR August 9-13 Daily 9am-3pm

Acting/Improv Teen Camp Ages 13-18June 28-July 2 Daily 9am-3pm

Design Camp July 19-23 Ages 7-12 9am-12pm-OR-Ages 13-18 1pm-4pm

Musical Theatre Intensive Age 12-18 & College August 2-69am-12pm OR 1pm-4pm

More info can be found here.

