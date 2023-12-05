WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate superintendent is set to retire at the end of the school after serving 20 years.

According to Spartanburg School District 4, Dr. Rallie Liston will retire in June of 2024.

Liston has been in the educational field for 43 years, 33 of which have been in Spartanburg District 4.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving D4 as principal and superintendent throughout the years. Thanks to each and every educator and staff member who have worked with me as a team to make D4 a place of excellence and opportunity for the students we serve,” Liston said in a statement.

He said retirement will allow him to spend more time with his family.