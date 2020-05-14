Upstate Sylvan Learning Centers to reopen for in-person tutoring

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Sylvan Learning Centers in Anderson, Spartanburg and Greenville counties will reopen for in-person tutoring sessions next week.

According to the news release, the centers will reopen with additional safety measures.

The following safety measures will be in place:

No more than two students will be allowed to sit at a table, and the students will be seated at least 6 feet apart.

Teachers will wear clear face shields

Lobby and waiting areas will remain closed to seating

Everyone will get a temperature check when entering the building

Student and teachers will use hand sanitizer before and after each session

All iPads and tables will be sanitized before and after each session

The centers will continue to offer live virtual tutoring for those who are not comfortable with in-person tutoring.