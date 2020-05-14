Upstate Sylvan Learning Centers to reopen for in-person tutoring

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Sylvan Learning Centers in Anderson, Spartanburg and Greenville counties will reopen for in-person tutoring sessions next week.

According to the news release, the centers will reopen with additional safety measures.

The following safety measures will be in place:

  • No more than two students will be allowed to sit at a table, and the students will be seated at least 6 feet apart.
  • Teachers will wear clear face shields
  • Lobby and waiting areas will remain closed to seating
  • Everyone will get a temperature check when entering the building
  • Student and teachers will use hand sanitizer before and after each session
  • All iPads and tables will be sanitized before and after each session

The centers will continue to offer live virtual tutoring for those who are not comfortable with in-person tutoring.

