Upstate Sylvan Learning Centers to reopen for in-person tutoring

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Sylvan Learning Centers in Anderson, Spartanburg and Greenville counties will reopen for in-person tutoring sessions next week.
According to the news release, the centers will reopen with additional safety measures.
The following safety measures will be in place:
- No more than two students will be allowed to sit at a table, and the students will be seated at least 6 feet apart.
- Teachers will wear clear face shields
- Lobby and waiting areas will remain closed to seating
- Everyone will get a temperature check when entering the building
- Student and teachers will use hand sanitizer before and after each session
- All iPads and tables will be sanitized before and after each session
The centers will continue to offer live virtual tutoring for those who are not comfortable with in-person tutoring.