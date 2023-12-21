GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate tap house will close its Greenville location at the end of the year.

The Growler Haus in the Village of West Greenville will close that location on Dec. 30.

From 2012-2017, they have launched 5 different locations in Anderson, Spartanburg, Fountain Inn, Greer & the Village of West Greenville.

“We want to thank all the employees, patrons, musicians, artists, and the Village community for the time we shared in the Village of West Greenville,” the Growler Haus said.

The tap house did not release a reason for closing.